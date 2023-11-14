Andretti's Formula 1 entry to develop its own powertrain with GM partnership

'I think they need to do their own engine,' Red Bull boss Christian Horner mused on the subject of Andretti's pending Formula 1 entry when considering what the American outfit needed to do to get its foot in the FOM door. Wish granted, it seems. GM had already partnered with Andretti in name for its prospective F1 entry, opting for the Andretti Cadillac moniker to underline its American-ness as the champion makes greater strides with its popularity in the US.
Cadillac, after all, has had its brand in NASCAR, endurance, and GT racing - so there's plenty of motorsport pedigree to draw upon. Developing its own powertrain lends further credence to the Andretti Cadillac entry, ensuring that it has signed up as a bona fide manufacturer team for the long term rather than as an independent outfit at the behest of a customer contract - although it would have to cast its net out for a short-term deal while GM develops its 2026-spec turbo-hybrid powertrai
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
SKYNEWS: WHO calls for clampdown on baby formula milk manufacturers 'exploiting' familiesThe World Health Organisation has called on ministers to take action for 'manipulating the price' of baby formula - as research shows the price of the cheapest brand has risen by 45% in two years.
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »