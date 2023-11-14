Andretti's Formula 1 entry to develop its own powertrain with GM partnership

'I think they need to do their own engine,' Red Bull boss Christian Horner mused on the subject of Andretti's pending Formula 1 entry when considering what the American outfit needed to do to get its foot in the FOM door. Wish granted, it seems. GM had already partnered with Andretti in name for its prospective F1 entry, opting for the Andretti Cadillac moniker to underline its American-ness as the champion makes greater strides with its popularity in the US.

Cadillac, after all, has had its brand in NASCAR, endurance, and GT racing - so there's plenty of motorsport pedigree to draw upon. Developing its own powertrain lends further credence to the Andretti Cadillac entry, ensuring that it has signed up as a bona fide manufacturer team for the long term rather than as an independent outfit at the behest of a customer contract - although it would have to cast its net out for a short-term deal while GM develops its 2026-spec turbo-hybrid powertrai

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: AUTOSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: WHO calls for clampdown on baby formula milk manufacturers 'exploiting' familiesThe World Health Organisation has called on ministers to take action for 'manipulating the price' of baby formula - as research shows the price of the cheapest brand has risen by 45% in two years.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Baby formula crisis: Mum says she feels 'attacked' over 'jaw-dropping' prices'People thinking the same as me. How on earth can this be happening in this country?', a dad-of-four who launched a crowdfund to provide formula milk to desperate parents tells Sky News, as one mum reveals how she dreads the weekly trip to the supermarket because prices keep rising.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Bolukbasi wants to add second programme to Super Formula in 2024Cem Bolukbasi says he wants to add a second programme to his schedule should he return to Super Formula in 2024.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Baby formula companies 'manipulating prices to exploit vulnerable UK families', WHO saysThe World Health Organisation has called on ministers to take action for 'manipulating the price' of baby formula - as research shows the price of the cheapest brand has risen by 45% in two years.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes 'understand' reasons for Brazil slump and eye improved showing Formula 1 heads to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Calls for a general election after Suella Braverman sacked'The Tories are out of ideas and out of time' - do we need a general election now?

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »