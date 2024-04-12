Andrea McLean launches The Media Coach Academy to help female entrepreneurs

Former Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean has launched The Media Coach Academy , a new project where she offers her services to female entrepreneurs . The academy aims to teach essential presenting skills , both on and off screen, and help individuals build confidence and a positive mindset. Andrea, who has over 20 years of experience as a TV presenter, has been coaching women in confidence and mindset for the past 5 years through her This Girl Is On Fire community.

She believes that everyone is a presenter in their own way and wants to provide the tools and support needed to stay calm and look confident in any situation

Andrea Mclean Loose Women The Media Coach Academy Female Entrepreneurs Presenting Skills Confidence Mindset

