Andre Trindade alternative, Darwin Nunez praise, Bournemouth reaction

The Bournemouth supporters should really have known an awful lot better. You just don’t tweak the tail of Darwin Nunez. When, with the clock ticking on to 70 minutes, he was found by a searching pass from fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool striker miscontrolled to prompt dismissive jeers from the home fans. That, though, was not the end of the matter. Far from it.

Nunez duly sprinted away towards the touchline to retrieve possession, turned back towards goal and then forced his marker Chris Mepham to backpedal into the penalty area before, from an angle, curling a magnificent effort that arced over goalkeeper Andrei Radu into the top corner.

