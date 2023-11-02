Andre transfer alternative loved by Mac Allister as Liverpool draw confirmed

The biggest club game in South America football as the Brazilian outfit lock horns with Boca Juniors in a bid to be crowned continental champions, the final will be broadcast live on BBC Three in the UK (8pm kick-off). Consequently, a number of Liverpool fans could well find themselves tuning in, intrigued by the prospect of a first proper look at a confirmed Reds transfer target.

“We chose not to sell him because we believed that we would reach the final stages of the Libertadores. It was a decision sporting criteria,” Fluminense’s president, Mario Bittencourt explained on ESPN in September. “In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool's chief executive contacted me directly.

Reaching the final stages of the Libertadores is exactly what Fluminense have done. And with Wataru Endo proving to be the only holding midfielder Liverpool signed in the summer it is now possible that the Reds will renew interest in Andre in January, with the player having an agreement with the Brazilian club that he can move on in the New Year.

Meanwhile, the Reds travelled the South Coast as Storm Ciaran also approached. Cody Gakpo's first-half opener was eventually cancelled out by Justin Kluivert, however some late heroics from Darwin Nunez rescued the round for the Jurgen Klopp's men, who remain in the hunt for the prize they won two seasons ago.

