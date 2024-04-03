Andre Onana's Struggles at Manchester United

Andre Onana had a baptism of fire after joining Manchester United from Inter Milan last summer, with a series of high-profile mistakes raising serious questions about his ability. Undoubtedly, Onana was the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag due to his ability to play out from the back, effectively operating as an 11th outfielder. He made more accurate long passes (116) than any other player in the Champions League last season.

But just 25 days after joining the club, Onana’s blushes were spared on his debut against Wolves, clattering through Sasa Kalajdzic in the closing stages after missing a punch. It was erratic, to say the least. The 27-year-old made more glaring errors, most notably in the Champions League where tame efforts squirmed under his body. He was making the headlines for all the wrong reason

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andre Onana explains his hidden talent that helps Man United teammatesAndre Onana has enjoyed a turnaround in form and he kept another clean sheet as Man United won 2-0 against Everton.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andre Onana makes a personal promise to Man United fans after Everton winMan Utd won 2-0 against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andre Onana tested team-mates’ patience – now he is showing why Man United wanted himThe goalkeeper endured a difficult first half of the season, but he is growing into a a more assured presence – on and off the pitch

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United player ratings as Onana and Mount brilliant vs BrentfordMan United took on Brentford in the Premier League and here are how the players rated at the Community Stadium.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »