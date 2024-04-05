Andi Oliver's Fabulous Feasts: A Burst of Sunshine in TV Schedules

The Great British Menu judge turned host’s latest series Andi Oliver ’s Fabulous Feasts is a burst of sunshine in TV schedules – it is cooking’s answer to Stacey Solomon ’s Sort Your Life Out – which is a joy to watch. Two episodes have broadcast so far – the first in Cornwall and, this week, Bristol . They are a celebration of the people, heritage, community and, given the title of the show, produce and food.
Each features interviews with people making a positive difference to the areas in which they live, those making meals and growing and using local produce. Every episode ends with a party – and who better to host a celebration than Oliver – as the host of Great British Menu, she knows about organising extravagant meals for extraordinary people – and she was singer in the 80s punk band Rip Rig and Panic. Andi’s life has always been filled with music and art, and the warehouse parties she threw in the 1980s have become legendar
