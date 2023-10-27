and these are the British brands we genuinely rate

We love homegrown talent here at HELLO! - and we don’t just mean the royal family! Our love of all things British extends to the beauty world, and while big names such as Rare Beauty and Rhode seem to be dominating the market right now, the UK has produced some seriously impressive beauty brands here on our shores.Soapsmith’s incredible products are made in Walthamstow in East London, with each product named after an area in the capital including Bloomsbury, Brick Lane and Lavender Hill.

A hybrid of bath salts ( you sprinkle them into the tub) and bath milk (super-nourishing and hydrating) the combo of coconut milk powder, Dead Sea salt, Epsom salts, oat powder and cocoa butter leaves a delicate, soothing scent in the bathroom for hours after your bath, and your skin feels baby soft. - Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

I have been a big fan ever since I tried their wait-list worthy Protect & Perfect Serum back in 2007. Its revolutionary results caused a furore when the BBC documentary, Horizon hailed it to be the only product on the market to have proven age-reversing effects. headtopics.com

Not only do they have all of the colours under the sun to choose from and each polish doesn't cost the earth, the main thing for me, is the impeccable quality. I can always rely on their polishes for a chip-free finish and I often get compliments on my talons.The key to a profesh-looking at-home manicure is not cutting corners. I ALWAYS apply a basecoat and topcoat as this makes it look neat and last as long as possible.

Everything I’ve tried from the brand so far is incredible, with serious staying power and impressive pigmentation. You can tell serious consideration has gone into each formula, and the makeup artist’s touch is felt in every element, from the shades to the packaging. headtopics.com

This coral-hued shade makes me feel like I’ve been on the Amalfi Coast, delivering a warm wash of colour that brightens my complexion. - Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor

