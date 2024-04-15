Ancient Standing Stone Discovered in Edinburgh Council Estate

Scotland is known for its incredible standing stone s. These ancient and atmospheric sites can be right across our great country, from a variety of different civilisations.

The standing stone on Ravenswood Avenue in Edinburgh's Inch area is thought to be as old as the Egyptian Pyramids and is one of the most interesting Neolithic relics in the UK. Illustrations from the 1800s show the stone standing alone in a field to the south of the capital, with rolling hills and fields in the background and barely another sign of human structure in the area.

Top news stories today Some experts believe it may have been used to commemorate an ancient battle or might have been a site for rituals. But no one knows for sure and it is likely that no one ever will.

