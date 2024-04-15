Ancient Standing Stone Discovered in Edinburgh Council Estate

Scotland is known for its incredible standing stone s. These ancient and atmospheric sites can be right across our great country, from a variety of different civilisations.
The standing stone on Ravenswood Avenue in Edinburgh's Inch area is thought to be as old as the Egyptian Pyramids and is one of the most interesting Neolithic relics in the UK. Illustrations from the 1800s show the stone standing alone in a field to the south of the capital, with rolling hills and fields in the background and barely another sign of human structure in the area.
Top news stories today Some experts believe it may have been used to commemorate an ancient battle or might have been a site for rituals. But no one knows for sure and it is likely that no one ever will.
Standing Stone Edinburgh Council Estate Neolithic Relic Ancient Protection
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Challenge Cup: Sharks v Edinburgh - live text updatesFollow live text updates as Edinburgh take on Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »