Anas Sarwar promises greatest transfer of wealth and power to working people

Anas Sarwar has promised a Labour government "will deliver the greatest transfer of wealth and power into the hands of working people ”

Sarwar also praised the party’s under-fire deputy leader Angela Rayner describing her as “indomitable” and the shift as a fundamental rewriting of employment rules. “A Labour government with Scottish Labour trade unionist MPs at its core, fighting for their country, community and class at the heart of government.“An end to unfair working practices and an end to the politics of despair and division.”

“The new deal has the potential to be completely transformational for working people across these isles, tipping the balance of power into the hands of workers, not the employers. Scottish politics Sarwar’s speech comes before First Minister Humza Yousaf is due to address the congress on Tuesday.

