Analyzing the Quarterback Prospects for the Upcoming Draft

The is just two weeks away and, no surprise, surrounding both how many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round and the order in which they’ll be taken. Early in the draft process, USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye appeared to be far and away the top prospects at the position, with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy at No. 3 — but a tier or two down.
But then came Jayden Daniels with a Heisman-winning season at LSU, which shot him up draft boards and put him in the discussion to be the QB2 of this class. Oregon’s Bo Nix and ’s Michael Penix Jr. are the final two quarterbacks with a least a puncher’s chance of being drafted in the first round. But could there really be six quarterbacks selected in the first round? ? No one has that answer because no one has perfected the ability to evaluate college quarterbacks. It’s some cocktail of film review, on-field production, analytics, interviews, all of it. Our goal here is to provide one aspect of that evaluation, to look at each passer through an analytical lens and point out something to like about him and something that could scare teams away. Again, analytics are just one piece of the evaluation puzzle, but one you can hopefully use to help determine whether you believe each of these QBs should be selected in the first round and in what order. Note: All data comes from TruMedia, and stats are from each QB’s final season and only against FBS opponents, unless otherwise note
Quarterback Prospects Draft First Round Evaluation Analytics
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »