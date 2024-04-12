Analyzing Particle Size of Light-Absorbing Samples Using BeNano 180 Zeta Pro

Darker-colored samples commonly demonstrate significant light absorption, resulting in diminished intensity and fluctuations in scattered light during dynamic light scattering tests. As a result, it becomes imperative to dilute the sample to ensure precise results. This article uses the BeNano 180 Zeta Pro to analyze the particle size of two samples in aqueous solutions with light-absorbing effects.
Instrumentation The BeNano 180 Zeta Pro features a 671 nm solid-state laser with a power of 50 mW. Dynamic light scattering (DLS) is performed by collecting scattered light signals from the sample at 90° or 173°. The calculation of intensity fluctuation yields the correlation function from which the diffusion coefficient can be derived. Utilizing the Stokes-Einstein equation, the size and size distribution of the sample are determined. Experiment Both samples in this investigation showed brown coloration, indicating strong light absorption. Particle size analysis was performed on two samples under various circumstances, including stock solutions and subsequent dilutions (2×, 10×, and 100×). All measurements were taken at 25 °C ±0.1 °C using the 90° and 173° optics. The repeatability of the results was assessed by measuring each sample three times. Results and Discussion Figure 1. Correlation functions (top) and size distributions (bottom) of 2× diluted sample #1 detected at 90
