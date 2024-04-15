Analysis of Prime Minister's Statement on Middle East Events

We heard a short while ago from our political editor Beth Rigby who gave her analysis of the prime minister 's statement in the House of Commons and the reaction of MPs to events in the Middle East over recent days. She said there may have been 'some expectations for actual, substantive announcements', but 'that is not what the prime minister did there'. 'What he did was a careful diplomatic dance ,' she said, reiterating support for Israel and calling for restraint.

He acknowledged regional actors who aided Israel on Saturday night, and also called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Hamas war. 'Really a diplomatic statement, solely focused, if you like, on what is going on in the Middle East, and messages to both regional partners and Israel.' Beth also says there was 'a lot of unhappiness on the Conservative benches', with MPs talking about more sanctions on Iran, and the PM saying the government is working with partners on that. She also noted how he 'dodged' questions about designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was raised by many on both sides of the chamber

