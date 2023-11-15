Anais Gallagher joins cousin Gene at Somerset House launch party

Anais Gallagher looked stylish as she joined her cousin Gene Gallagher at the Skate At Somerset House launch party with Switzerland Tourism in London on Tuesday. The daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Mathews, 23, appeared to be in jovial spirits as she flashed a huge smile while posing for photographs. Also in attendance at the event was her cousin Gene, 22 - the son of Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton - who was seen posing with filmmaker Amalie Gassmann.

For the occasion, Anais kept it casual in green leggings and a black jumper, which she styled with brown boots and bright pink socks. She kept warm in an oversized green jacket and swept a pink scarf around her neck as she arrived to take to the ice skating rink for the fun nigh

