An action plan for better data on migration and health

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-action-migration-health.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Read more:

medical_xpress »

Blindly following the US has done European countries no favoursLAST week’s events highlighted two different approaches to the future. The first is backward-looking and rooted in the Read more ⮕

Minke whale Snowy sets European sightings recordThe whale, which has a white spot on a fin, has been seen in the Hebrides for almost 30 years. Read more ⮕

FSG and Liverpool set for European meeting with £620m investorsLiverpool face French side Toulouse at Anfield in the Europa League and the two have plenty in common Read more ⮕

Arsenal ‘blocked major player exit’ to European giants as transfer expert reveals Arteta’s ‘next priority’According to reports, Arsenal 'blocked' Takehiro Tomiyasu from leaving the Premier League giants during the recent summer transfer window. Read more ⮕

Rangers must end dismal European away form in PragueRangers travel to face Sparta Prague with new manager Philippe Clement looking to improve their woeful European away form. Read more ⮕

Family of critically ill baby ask European judges to consider their caseIndi Gregory’s parents have made an application to the European Court of Human Rights after losing life-support treatment fights in London. Read more ⮕