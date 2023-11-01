Amy Robach's family and former GMA co-stars make feelings clear on her and T.J. Holmes' relationship in latest post

stars are excited by the new chapter in their careers, and both shared the news on social media on Wednesday November 1.In the comments section of the podcast announcement, Amy's mom, Joan Robach, wrote: "Congratulations, looking forward to December 5," while her daughters Ava and Annalese both liked the announcement., added: "Welcome back." Amy's post - which was also shared by T.J.

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines. headtopics.com

The fact the couple have chosen to return to work on the same date, a year later, is quite telling. At the time, Amy and T.J. were put on leave for several weeks while ABC News President Kim Goodwin and the team behind GMA3 figured out the next steps surrounding the couple's future.The decision was made at the end of January, when on January 27, ABC released a statement confirming that they had parted ways with Amy and T.J.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," it read. The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."Amy Robach and T.J. headtopics.com

