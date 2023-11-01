Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' subtle dig at GMA3 revealed after announcing new podcast

' next month after partnering with iHeartMedia."How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 'Amy & T.J.' December 5th."

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.

Nothing is off-limits. "Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines." headtopics.com

However, the exact date of the launch appears to be a subtle dig at their former employers because their debut episode will air on December 5 – the same date that they were both put on hiatus fromOn January 27, ABC released a statement confirming that they had parted ways with Amy and T.J.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,"The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. headtopics.com

