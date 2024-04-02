Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Their Love at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to showcase their love during their red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Amy wore a stunning black dress with ruched detailing and lace inlay, while T.

J. looked dapper in a suit. The couple even recorded a podcast in their red carpet looks after the show. Amy revealed that fellow attendee, Lara Spencer, had a fashion emergency before the event.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gavin Rossdale addresses current relationship with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, admits he feels 'shame' over divorceThe Bush frontman opened up to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about feeling bad for his sons with the GXVE founder

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

6 Music Festival Live - Who is playing at 6 Music Festival 2024?Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Highlights from 6 Music Festival 2024Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

How to catch all of the action at 6 Music Festival 2024Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Eamonn Holmes opens up on his 'big regret' about not being a vegetarianEamonn Holmes expresses his regret about not being a vegetarian despite his love for animals and his rescue dog Maggie. He believes that people have lost the connection to where meat comes from and wants to aspire to become a vegetarian.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Eddie Marsan suggests Amy Winehouse's father made mistakes while dealing with her drug addiction -...Actor Eddie Marsan has suggested Amy Winehouse's father Mitch made mistakes while dealing with her drug addiction, but added he was just a 'normal father'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »