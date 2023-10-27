Amy Dowden inundated with support as she celebrates incredible news amid cancer treatment

earlier in the year, and the professional dancer has been keeping her followers updated on every step of her journey and on Thursday she shared some good news.

In a photo from her hospital bed, the 33-year-old revealed that her body was well enough to undergo her seventh round of chemotherapy. The star proudly lifted up seven fingers to mark this, alongside her fellow cancer patient, Kim, who was about to embark on her seventh round as well. Amy looked as radiant as ever in a grey jumper as the sun shone in through the windows and onto her.professional shared: "Yayyyyy my blood platelets were all good to go for chemo 7 and it was lovely @kiimmbo.

"So good to chat again today all things chemo and breast cancer. The finish line is in sight for us lovely. Thanks as always to the incredible Sheldon Unit who always go above and beyond to make us comfortable and happy as can be!"She added: "Right I'm on the sofa resting up, thanks all for crossing everything and for all your well wishes! #welshlove amy xxx. headtopics.com

A fourth said: "Aw yay all our finger crossing worked! Such fab news that you got chemo 7 today. You're almost there. The absolute proudest always. Lots and lots of love and hugs to my inspiration," while a fifth commented: "The biggest smile on my face knowing you were able to get it done, you are incredible and I cannot wait for you to hopefully be ringing that bell, all the love always.

