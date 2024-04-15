American Woman Confused by Typical Features in British Homes

Travel blogger, Helene Sula, has highlighted differences in U.S. and UK homes. The American native detailed five elements of UK homes she finds 'confusing'. READ MORE:An American woman living in the UK has revealed a list of typical features and appliances in British homes that have left her 'confused.' Helene Sula, also known as @heleneinbetween on TikTok, listed five elements of UK houses, such as structure and plumbing, that have left her stumped as a U.S. native.
The travel blogger has been living in the UK since October 2023, and regularly uploads content that focuses on the 'cultural' differences between Americans and Brits, such as in the food we eat and how public transportation operates. Shortly after moving to Oxford, Helene, originally from Dallas, Texas, began to notice stark differences in how British houses are built compared to those in the States. She revealed the difference in a video on her TikTok, alongside the caption: 'Make it make sense our British house constantly confuses me.' An American woman living in the UK has revealed a list of typical features and appliances in British homes that have left her 'confused' - such as the 'double tap' in UK bathrooms In the footage, which has received more than 30k likes, she added in a layover text: 'Things in British houses that are weird to Americans
American Woman UK British Homes Confused Features Appliances Differences Structure Plumbing Cultural Differences Food Public Transportation Oxford Tiktok Video Double Tap Bathrooms
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »