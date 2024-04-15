American Woman Confused by Typical Features in British Homes

Travel blogger, Helene Sula, has highlighted differences in U.S. and UK homes. The American native detailed five elements of UK homes she finds 'confusing'. READ MORE:An American woman living in the UK has revealed a list of typical features and appliances in British homes that have left her 'confused.' Helene Sula, also known as @heleneinbetween on TikTok, listed five elements of UK houses, such as structure and plumbing, that have left her stumped as a U.S. native.

The travel blogger has been living in the UK since October 2023, and regularly uploads content that focuses on the 'cultural' differences between Americans and Brits, such as in the food we eat and how public transportation operates. Shortly after moving to Oxford, Helene, originally from Dallas, Texas, began to notice stark differences in how British houses are built compared to those in the States. She revealed the difference in a video on her TikTok, alongside the caption: 'Make it make sense our British house constantly confuses me.' An American woman living in the UK has revealed a list of typical features and appliances in British homes that have left her 'confused' - such as the 'double tap' in UK bathrooms In the footage, which has received more than 30k likes, she added in a layover text: 'Things in British houses that are weird to Americans

American Woman UK British Homes Confused Features Appliances Differences Structure Plumbing Cultural Differences Food Public Transportation Oxford Tiktok Video Double Tap Bathrooms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British ultrarunner Jasmin Paris becomes first woman to complete 100-mile Barkley MarathonsBritish ultrarunner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the Barkley Marathons 100-mile race on Friday.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

British woman, 23, in induced coma after Bulgaria skiing accidentOlivia Corbiere's mum Linzi said: ‘The next few hours are critical.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

British woman's brother still gets 'gut punches' from memories of Hamas attackThe brother of a British woman who was killed in Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7 has said he still gets 'gut punches' when memories of his loved ones hit.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Lottie Woad: English golfer becomes first British woman to win Augusta National Women's AmateurLottie Woad birdied three of her final four holes to become the first British woman to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Elephant Flips Safari Truck, Killing American Woman in ZambiaAn elephant charged at a safari truck in Zambia's Kafue National Park, flipping the vehicle and killing an elderly American woman. The incident was captured on video and shows a lone bull elephant running towards the truck. The shocking moment has raised concerns about the safety of tourists on safari.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

British woman gang-raped by three men in BenidormA British woman was gang-raped repeatedly by three men in a horrific attack in Benidorm after they snatched her from a pub. The attackers were jailed for over eight years each after being found guilty of the horrendous crime following trial at a court in Alicante.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »