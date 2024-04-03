American Veteran Refuses to Pay Fines for Pro-Palestine Protest

An American military veteran who held a 'Stand With Hamas' sign at a pro-Palestine protest in South Yorkshire is refusing to pay more than £2,300 in fines and costs. Michael Rabb, 77, of Boulder, Colorado, was among up to 500 people who gathered outside Sheffield City Hall for the protest on October 21, 2023 over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The former fighter pilot was spotted carrying a homemade sign which read 'Stand With Hamas, End Israel, Free Palestine,' City of London Magistrates' Court heard. District Judge Annabel Pilling was sentencing Rabb after finding him guilty at trial of a charge of displaying an article, namely a sign, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation. The judge ordered Rabb to pay a £1,000 fine, which she said was 'designed to hurt', £930 costs and a £400 surcharg

