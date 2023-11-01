American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

October exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas LNG hit 7.92 million metric tons for the highest on record since April this year, when exports reached 8.01 million metric tons, Reuters reports, citing LSEG data. U.S. LNG exports were 7.12 million metric tons in September. For the first half of 2023, the U.S. ranked the largest LNG exporter in the world, followed by Qatar and Australia, with Europe accounting for 60% of U.S. LNG sales in October. In 2024, the U.S.

Europe, too, may let up on U.S. LNG volumes in the future, with LNG imports starting to flatten and gas consumption declining. The uptick in U.S. LNG exports over the past two quarters came as spot LNG prices in Asia fell 3% to around $17.3 per million British thermal units MMBtu on Tuesday. In mid-October prices had spiked. The front-month LNG price differential in Asia between December 2023 and January 2024 is now in a state of backwardation, with a discrepancy of $0.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: OilandEnergy »

Israel-Hamas Conflict May Destabilize LNG Supply To EuropeEscalating instability in the Middle East, and likely within Egypt itself, may jeopardize LNG supply routes to Europe Read more ⮕

TC Energy Completes Key LNG Pipeline In CanadaTC Energy has completed the construction of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, a key piece of infrastructure that will link to the country's first LNG production facility. Read more ⮕

Chevron Reaches Agreement With LNG Workers To Avoid Further StrikesThe weeks-long dispute between Chevron and workers at its two LNG facilities in Australia has finally come to an end with an agreement that eliminates the risk of further strikes. Read more ⮕

The Metro daily cartoon by Guy Venables: Tuesday, 31, October 2023Happy halloween. Read more ⮕

Horoscopes for Today: Tuesday, October 31, 2023Read the horoscopes for today and find out what the stars have in store for you. Discover opportunities, surprises, and guidance for your journey. Read more ⮕

Live Preston traffic and delay updates on Tuesday, October 31Follow live updates on Preston road closures, roadworks, updates on train services and what's happening across the city today Read more ⮕