America launches attack on Iranian targets in Syria as fears of regional war grow

, two other powerful adversaries - the United States and Iran - are now edging closer to a full military confrontation.It follows Iranian-backed proxies launching rocket and drone attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, injuring a number of US troops.

American defence officials say their attack on Iranian weapons and ammunition facilities overnight was a carefully calibrated warning to Tehran. They also insist it is quite separate from the Israel-Gaza crisis.

But everything is connected and America’s posture in the region has suddenly lurched from the diplomatic to the military.There are two carrier battle groups in the eastern Mediterranean, and US reinforcements and anti-missile batteries are being sent to the region. There is a fear that Hezbollah may soon launch a sustained rocket attack on Israel, possibly overwhelming the Iron Dome anti-missile defence shield. headtopics.com

We are about to find out. These are exceptionally dangerous days, with the greatest risk of escalation since the Six Day War of 1967. Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

Read more:

itvnews »

Airstrikes hit Iranian-linked locations in eastern SyriaThe Pentagon retaliates against drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases in the region Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: US fighter jets strike Iranian targets in Syria as Biden issues rare warning to TehranTwo F-16 fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities aftre attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia Read more ⮕

U.S. Retaliates Following Iranian-Backed Militia AttacksThe U.S. has targeted two facilities in eastern Syria linked to Iranian forces, responding to recent attacks on US and coalition troops in Iraq and Syria. Read more ⮕

Hamas Ready to Release Civilian Hostages in Gaza, Claims Iranian PoliticianIran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Hamas had informed its backers in Tehran about their readiness to hand over the hostages seized in Israel. Mediators in Qatar have been leading talks for their release, with progress reported in recent days. The Qatari foreign minister stated that negotiators were working towards the release of all civilian hostages, but did not provide information on any imminent release. Iran's foreign minister also mentioned that talks included negotiations for a possible prisoner swap. Read more ⮕

Hamas Ready to Release Civilian Hostages in Gaza, Claims Iranian PoliticianIran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Hamas had informed them about their readiness to hand over the hostages seized in Israel. Talks in Qatar have been progressing towards the release of all the civilian hostages, with negotiations also including a possible prisoner swap. Read more ⮕

US hits Iranian proxy forces in Syria with airstrikes, in retaliation for attacks on its troops amid...The US has hit two locations in Syria linked to the Iranian military after its troops suffered several attacks in recent days. Read more ⮕