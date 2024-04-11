Ambulance Technician's Wrong Lifting Technique Contributes to Grandmother's Death

The death of a grandmother was contributed to by an ambulance technician using the wrong lifting technique causing her to fall and break her leg, an inquest has concluded. Doreen Pilling, 93, died after the technician attempted to lift her with a rolled-up towel instead of following the approved safety procedure and using authorised equipment from the ambulance.

As a result of the lift Doreen, from Burnley, fell to the floor in what was described as an “uncontrolled descent”, on 3 September 2023, and fractured her right leg. At the inquest into her death, held at Preston Coroner’s Court on 10 April, Coroner Christopher Long concluded it was a “culpable human failure which contributed to Doreen’s death”.Doreen was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where she developed pneumonia. After a long stay at Blackburn, and latterly Pendle Community Hospital, Doreen died on 24 October 2023. In his narrative conclusion, Coroner Christopher Long said: “Doreen Pilling died on October 24, 2023, at Royal Blackburn Hospital.“She received a fracture of the right distal femur when the crew used an unapproved method to lift her, resulting in an uncontrolled descent to the floor, causing the fracture. “She was taken to hospital where, after a long stay, she remained unwell with very limited mobility, which contributed to the development of pneumonia from which she did not recove

