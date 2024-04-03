Ambulance explodes outside couple's house

A couple from Staffordshire have described the "horror show" they witnessed as an ambulance exploded outside their house. David and Marilyn Brinklow's 91-year-old neighbour was being dropped off by the ambulance on Thursday 14 March when a pedestrian alerted the driver that the vehicle was smoking. The couple, from Barton-under-Needwood, closed their curtains as the engine caught fire, then exploded.

Footage shared exclusively with ITV News Central by David and Marilyn show another explosion follow. The roof of the ambulance then blew off and landed on their garage - leaving a huge hole in the roof. David and Marilyn's windows were damaged in the fire, and they remain boarded up as the couple wait until the 11 April to get them replaced. The house is completely smoke damaged, whilst electricity to the garage is still cut off and they are forced to run an adapter to keep the freezer going. "I keep having flashbacks

