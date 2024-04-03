Ambulance crews spend 3,500 hours waiting outside Nottingham hospitals

Ambulance crews spent 3,500 hours parked outside Nottingham hospitals last month – waiting to hand over their patients. That’s the equivalent of almost 300, 12-hour paramedic shifts. The Nottingham University Hospitals Trust accounted for 25 per cent of all the time East Midlands ambulances lost at hospitals in March, despite receiving only 12.5 per cent of patients. Across the region, EMAS staff spent a total of 13,801 hours waiting for patients to be transferred into hospitals.

The ambulance service covers Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire. NUH runs Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen’s Medical Centre, and says it is working hard to make improvements. An EMAS board meeting on Tuesday (April 2) described March as “another difficult month” for hospitals, which are struggling with a lack of available beds. Director of Operations Ben Holdaway said: “On average, we lost 445 hours per day to handover delays in Marc

