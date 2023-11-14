Amazon Shoppers Can Save 20% on Shark Hair Styling Tools

Amazon shoppers have said they're 'over the moon' with a range of hair styling tools from Shark that are currently up to 20% off. The brand, which is widely known for its vacuum cleaners, launched a range of hair appliances earlier this year - one of which is said to be very similar to the more expensive Dyson Air Wrap. So if you've been considering investing in one, now's the time, as shoppers can score some money off when making their purchase on Amazon.

The online retailer has slashed 20% off the FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer for Curly and Coily Hair from £269.99 down to £215.99, meaning shoppers can save £54. The styling tool has been compared to the Dyson Air Wrap as they have similar features and functions - but the Dyson will set you back up to £479.99. The Shark gadget comes with four different styling tools as well as a hair dryer, and it's said to be ideal for people with curly hair. There are two sizes of curler plus a drying brush and a diffuser to choose from, all of which work to create voluminous yet sleek sand shiny styles without any frizzines

