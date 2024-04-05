Amazon's Sleep Headphones: The £15 gadget that helps you fall asleep

Amazon shoppers are raving about a £15 gadget, hailed as a 'godsend' for anyone who struggles to fall asleep . The unusual device, Amazon 's Sleep Headphones , not only helps users drift off at night but also allows them to catch some shut-eye while travelling. Combining a typical eye mask with a speaker, it enables you to listen to white noise , audio books or relaxing music without disturbing your partner or the need for bulky headphones.

The headphone eye mask, available in four different colours, usually retails for £21.99 but has been reduced to just £14.99 for a limited time - saving you a total of £7. The Sleep Headphones feature a Bluetooth speaker that provides between 10 to 14 hours of music playback per charge, along with a super soft eye mask that blocks out any light that could disturb your sleep. What sets this product apart is its comfort throughout the night, unlike ear buds or headphones which can cause discomfort in your ears or neck over tim

