Amazon's Sleep Headphones Help Shoppers Fall Asleep Comfortably

Amazon shoppers are heaping praise on an unusual gadget that helps them fall asleep at night, as well as being able to get a few winks in while flying. Amazon's Sleep Headphones combine a typical eye mask with a speaker to help you fall asleep while listening to white noise, audio books or relaxing music, without annoying your partner or wearing bulky headphones. The headphone eye mask, which come in four other colours, typically retails for £21.99 but have been slashed to just £14.
99 for a limited time - that's a total saving of £7. The Sleep Headphones feature a Bluetooth speaker that provides between 10 to 14 hours of music playback, per charge, as well as a super soft eye mask that blocks light from disturbing your sleep. The best thing about the product is that they are said to remain comfortable all night long, unlike going to bed with ear buds or headphones, which can cause pain in your ears or neck after a whil
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Upgrade Your Sleep with Silentnight Deep Sleep Double Mattress TopperIs your mattress looking a bit old? Starting to feel those springs peeking through? This sleep awareness week, why not treat yourself to this Deep Sleep Double Mattress Topper from Silentnight, and join the thousands of shoppers flocking to snap it up this week, claiming it gives old mattresses a 'new lease of life'. A few hundred quid cheaper than forking out on a brand-new mattress, this thick and snuggly topper will only set you back £24.18, perfect if your bed needs a quick spruce up.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »