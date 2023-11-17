Amazon's Black Friday Sale Offers Huge Discounts on Designer Fragrances

If you're looking for a designer fragrance without the price-tag, than look no further than Amazon's Black Friday sale. The online giant's shopping event has launched a week early, and there are already quite a few bargains worth snapping up, particuarly on a range of designer fragrances that would usually set you back a pretty penny.

One notable saving you can find right now is the 70 per cent reduction on the Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette (100ml), which means you can now snap the fragrance up for £17.95 instead of the usual £60. At less than £20, Amazon's Black Friday offer is currently the cheapest you can snap the perfume up for, with Boots being its closest rival at £17.99 - only a 4p difference. Meanwhile, the Perfume Shop has it in stock for £19.99, while Superdrug has it priced at £24. Boasting a fruity, floral scent, this iconic designer perfume has been hailed by shoppers as the "perfect" scent for the autumn/winter season. Meanwhile, its stylish purple love-heart shaped glass bottle will prove to be an elegant addition to your vanity tabl

