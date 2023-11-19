Amazon's Black Friday Sale Offers Discounts on Dots for Spots Acne Patches

Amazon's Black Friday sale continues to provide massive savings for shoppers. But the deals do not only apply to homeware or tech, with a range of beauty products also reduced after the online retail giant launched its sale a whole week early. One product beauty fans are loving are the Dots for Spots Acne Patches, with the spot patches helping to clear breakouts and prevent scarring. Amazon shoppers are hailing the patches for their effectiveness as well as loving how subtle they are when used.

Costing just £4.49 at the moment, the patches have been reduced by 36 per cent from their £6.99 RRP Dots for Spots Acne Patches are easy to use as the hydrocolloid patches creating a moist environment and optimum conditions for your spot to heal. The patches are translucent and ultra thin, with seamless edges to blend with all skin tones, meaning you and wear them day or night. The Acne Patches can also protect again picking, touching or popping spots, as well as working to minimise the appearance of redness and active breakout





