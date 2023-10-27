Amazon driver allegedly ran drug deal delivery operation in Belfast

An Amazon delivery driver amassed more than £200,000 in a four-month period from alleged drug dealing on a commercial scale, a court heard today.
The 25-year-old appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court following a PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigation into a suspected trade in cannabis and money laundering offences.The case relates to a seizure made during searches carried out at properties in west Belfast on 21 June this year.
A co-accused, 25-year-old Brendan Glacken, from Milfort Mews in the city, appeared on charges of having cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in its supply.“There was evidence uncovered over the four month period that Ciaran McAuley had in excess of £260,000 passed through bank accounts in the last two years,” he said. headtopics.com
Opposing bail, the detective contended: “The evidence obtained from his phone shows that he is involved in commercial sale, it’s not street value levels. “It is clear that he has built up not only a customer base but also associates who are willing to provide addresses where drugs can be sent and enable him to order on a regular basis from his supplier.”