Amazon Announces Free Games for Prime Gaming Subscribers in April

Amazon has announced the 12 games it'll be giving away to all Prime Gaming subscribers in April , with this month's offerings including Fallout 76 - whose arrival is perfectly timed to coincide with Amazon 's new Fallout TV series.

April's Prime Gaming subscriber titles arrive across four weekly drops starting today, 4th April, which brings medieval multiplayer hack-and-slasher Chivalry 2, fantasy MMO Black Desert, and casual puzzler Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

