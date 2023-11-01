Amazo £17 gadget hailed a 'game changer' for anyone with a dog on bonfire night

An Amazon gadget said to calm down pets has been hailed a 'game changer' for anyone with a dog ahead of Bonfire Night. The £18 plug in gadget, which has been designed to minimise and eliminate anxiety in dogs, has been flooded with more than 11,000 five-star ratings, with dog owners impressed by how calm it keeps their pooches.

It is scentless and has no effect on humans or other pets. It is recommended that the diffuser is plugged in advance of Bonfire Night to provide the maximum calming effect. READ MORE: Oodie £89 hooded blanket hailed a 'game changer' by Martin Lewis fans slashed to £1 in flash sale

One five-star reviewer said: "One of our dogs has always been petrified of fireworks and we always dreaded bonfire night. She would pace around the house, shake so hard it would vibrate whatever she was sitting on, and pant for hours. I was a bit dubious this would work as it seems too good to be true but it's worked a treat, she calms down almost straight away after plugging it in." headtopics.com

One reviewer found that the product calmed their previous dog's nerves and anxiety, but did not work on their current pooch and gave it only three stars. They said: "this worked for my last dog but doesn't work at all for my current dog, maybe they've changed the formula, I have stopped using it now as it does nothing."

