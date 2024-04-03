Amazing Eye Massager with Heat & Bluetooth Music on Sale on Amazon

An 'amazing' eye massager that relieves dry and puffy skin and also plays music has been slashed in price on Amazon. The RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat & Bluetooth Music has been reduced in price, down from £81.99 to £50.39 - a total saving of £31.60. The product description tells people to"wear it for 15 minutes before going to bed every night, to be "totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream". This eye massager has built-in heat pads that will reduce eye strain and puffiness.

You can also play some relaxing music through the device which adds to the spa-like treatment with the massager. Over 100 of these massagers have been purchased in the last month with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five. Over 22,000 reviews have been written on Amazon with people praising its ability to 'relax and refresh' the face. One happy customer wrote: "Bought as a gift for my son. The box was hardly unwrapped and he tried it immediately. He is amazed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paras Bluetooth-kaiutin 2024: Valitsimme vuoden laadukkaimmat kannettavat kaiuttimetMarkus Mesiä on teknologia- ja pelitoimittaja, joka on viimeisen vuosikymmenen aikana kirjoittanut useisiin kotimaisiin medioihin. Sydämen asioita ovat pelien lisäksi ennen kaikkea musiikki ja urheilu. Viimeksi mainittu tosin lähinnä kotisohvalta katsottuna ja analysoituna.

Source: techradar - 🏆 51. / 63 Read more »

Review: Majority Moto Bluetooth turntable cannot be faulted at the priceIf you want to board the vinyl train simply and easily, this is just the ticket

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 'excellent sound quality' slashed on AmazonShoppers say the RIENOK portable speaker has 'excellent' battery life, making it ideal for taking out and about with you.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Amazon Shoppers Praise £15 Gadget for Helping with SleepAmazon shoppers are praising a £15 gadget, calling it a 'godsend' for anyone who struggles to fall asleep. The unusual device helps them drift off at night and even catch some sleep while travelling. These MUSICOSY sleep mask headphones are a combination of a typical eye mask and a speaker, allowing you to listen to white noise, audio books or relaxing music without disturbing your partner or needing to wear bulky headphones. The headphone eye mask, available in four different colours, usually costs £21.99 but is currently reduced to just £14.99 for a limited time - saving you £7. The MUSICOSY's have a Bluetooth speaker that offers between 10 to 14 hours of music playback per charge, along with a super soft eye mask that blocks out light to ensure undisturbed sleep. What's great about this product is that it stays comfortable all night long, unlike ear buds or headphones which can cause discomfort in your ears or neck after a while

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Superbug Outbreak Linked to Bacteria-Contaminated Eye DropsA 'SUPERBUG' outbreak linked to bacteria-contaminated eye drops has seen one Brit die and dozens more fall ill. The bacteria-contaminated eye gels are thought to have 'contributed to the death' of one person, the health watchdog said.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Tottenham to turn up heat on David Moyes at West HamJones Knows sprinkles his betting insight and analysis across the midweek Premier League card and thinks Tottenham will maintain their top-four charge at West Ham.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »