Amanda Holden strips naked for life drawing session on radio show

She's never been afraid to flaunt her incredible figure. Yet Amanda Holden took things a step further on Monday as she stripped naked during the Heart Breakfast Show on Monday. The confident star, 53, put every inch of herself on display as she removed her clothes for a life drawing session , that saw artists, as well as her radio co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts have a go at drawing her. As Amanda dropped trousers on camera, Jamie, 53, explained: 'Slightly distracting...

Amanda's in the corner of the studio without any clothes on - which is a first not for her of course - but the rest of us.' Ashley, 42, then interjected: 'She looks amazing!' She's never been afraid to flaunt her incredible figure. Yet Amanda Holden took things a step further on Monday as she stripped naked during the Heart Breakfast Show on Monday The confident star, 53, put every inch of herself on display as she removed her clothes for a life drawing session inside the studio As Amanda was presented with the images of herself nude, she seemed delighted with the outcomes. Yet Jamie was quick to put an end to the bizarre segment as he called out 'can you put a top on because it's slightly distracting?!' Amanda was no doubt keen to show off her tan after her luxury Maldives family break. The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday to share a reel of holiday highlights from her time spent at the LUX South Ari Atoll beach islan

