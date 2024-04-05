Amanda Holden's Daughter Lexi Shares Stunning Bikini Snap

Amanda Holden 's daughter Lexi Hughes showed she is taking after her mother with a stunning bikini snap she shared on Thursday. The aspiring model, 18, looked incredible as she donned a teal bikini while relaxing by the water during her family holiday to the Maldives . Lexi looked on cloud nine as she soaked up the sunshine while working on her tan during the holiday.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: 'Working hard or hardly working?' The two-piece she wore bore a resemblance to one her famous mother wore during summer 2022 while she was on holiday in Sicily. Amanda Holden 's daughter Lexi Hughes showed she is taking after her mother with a stunning bikini snap she shared on Thursday Amanda flaunted her toned physique in the two-piece which boasted a triangular top and drawstring bottoms. Lexi took to Instagram on Sunday to share a steamy bikini-clad snap, just one day after her mum shared a snap in a similarly sexy two-piec

Amanda Holden Lexi Hughes Bikini Model Family Holiday Maldives

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Amanda Holden prepares for 'goodbye' to daughter Lexi ahead of major life changeThe Britain's Got Talent host is a mother-of-two

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Amanda Holden breaks down in tears as she shares fears over daughter LexiAmanda said she's 'broken' after discussing her fears for the future with her co-star Alan Carr on their show Amanda and Alan's Italian Job

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Amanda Holden opens up about her daughter Lexi's futureThe Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, broke down in tears as she opened up about her daughters growing up and leaving home.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Amanda Holden's four-word advice as she breaks down in tears over teen daughterThe Britain's Got Talent judge was seen crying to her celebrity pal Alan Carr

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Amanda Holden cries over daughter's shock news as she prepares to say goodbyeFifty three year old Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden became emotional as she discussed Alexa, 18, and Hollie, 12, getting old and one day flying the nest

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Amanda Holden's model daughter Lexi Hughes, 18, follows her mother's bikini-clad antics as she poses...Keeping her 21k followers up to date on her sun-drenched antics, the blonde beauty posed up a storm alongside the caption: 'I like palm trees'

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »