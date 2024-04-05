Amanda Holden's Daughter Lexi Shares Stunning Bikini Snap

Amanda Holden 's daughter Lexi Hughes showed she is taking after her mother with a stunning bikini snap she shared on Thursday. The aspiring model, 18, looked incredible as she donned a teal bikini while relaxing by the water during her family holiday to the Maldives . Lexi looked on cloud nine as she soaked up the sunshine while working on her tan during the holiday.
Alongside the snap, she wrote: 'Working hard or hardly working?' The two-piece she wore bore a resemblance to one her famous mother wore during summer 2022 while she was on holiday in Sicily. Amanda Holden 's daughter Lexi Hughes showed she is taking after her mother with a stunning bikini snap she shared on Thursday Amanda flaunted her toned physique in the two-piece which boasted a triangular top and drawstring bottoms. Lexi took to Instagram on Sunday to share a steamy bikini-clad snap, just one day after her mum shared a snap in a similarly sexy two-piec
Amanda Holden Lexi Hughes Bikini Model Family Holiday Maldives
