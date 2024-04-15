Amanda Holden on the Hunt for a Winning Choir in Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden is used to belting ballads on the West End - and now she’s on the hunt for a winning choir in this year’s series. “I would love to see a decent choir,” she says. “This year, we’ve seen some really good ones and they’ve upped their game on song choices.
“Auditions were slightly chaotic this year but that’s down to Simon, it’s not really to do with Bruno.” As for the secret to winning the hit ITV show, Simon admits that he’s given up figuring it out. “I genuinely don’t know anymore,” he sighs. “If you had told me after his first audition that was going to win last year, I’d be like, ‘Yeah right.’ But then it happened.
