Amanda Holden Models New SS24 Collection for Lipsy

Amanda Holden models her new SS24 collection for Lipsy , flaunting her incredible figure in bikinis and evening dress es. She poses on a luxury yacht at sea, showing off her long legs and perky bottom. Amanda also showcases the versatility of the collection with beach coverups and glamorous evening dress es.

