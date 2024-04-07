Amanda Abbington shares intriguing posts as Giovanni Pernice's place in Strictly Come Dancing faces uncertainties

Strictly Come Dancing 's Amanda Abbington has been in the spotlight, sharing intriguing posts as Giovanni Pernice 's place in the dancing competition faces uncertainties. The 52-year-old Sherlock star was paired with Giovanni during the BBC show's most recent season. Sadly, their tenure came to an abrupt halt after Amanda had to resign due to 'medical issues'.
It was later revealed that the actress suffered from PTSD following her Strictly experience and reportedly requested footage from backstage during their partnership. It is heard that Amanda recently sat down with two of Giovanni's ex-partners, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, to discuss their respective experiences of training with him. New accounts indicate that Faye Tozer, Steps star, also found it tough when paired with Pernice. As such stories circulate, doubts about Giovanni's continued participation in Strictly have emerged because he is perceived as 'too intense' for training and performing, reports the Mirror
Strictly Come Dancing Amanda Abbington Giovanni Pernice Uncertainties Medical Issues PTSD Backstage Footage Training Performing Doubts
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »