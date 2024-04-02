Amal Clooney's best style moments of all time: She was a complete ray of sunshine in a custom yellow Atelier Versace gown to attend the premiere. Amal epitomised elegance in a dazzling bridal-like Versace gown that exuded sophistication. She oozed glamour at the 2023 Fashion Awards in Atelier Versace. At the Prince's Trust Awards 2023, Amal wore an Atelier Versace wide-leg jumpsuit with a chic black waistband.
Amal stunned at the We Choose Earth conference in a yellow-gold jumpsuit paired with gold metallic heels - 2023's biggest accessories trend. On a trip to Italy in summer 2023, Amal schooled us in holiday glam wearing a sequin mini dress paired with perfectly loose-waved tresses. She was the belle of the ball at the 2022 Academy Museum gala, wearing a jaw-dropping green dress from Milan-based fashion house Del Core. At the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards, Amal channelled vintage glamour in a champagne fringe dress
