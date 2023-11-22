Amal Clooney joins Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates in Malawi to end child marriage

Amal Clooney has joined Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates in Malawi to reaffirm their commitment to ending child marriage. The 45-year-old barrister is the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation For Justice with her actor husband George. Amal, Michelle and Melinda - who are among the world's most influential women - have pledged to end child marriage within a generation after joining forces last year. However, the UN has warned that child marriage will not be eradicated for another 300 years.

Speaking of their work, Amal told BBC News: 'It's been a really lovely and very organic partnership, and friendship, between the three of us.





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

George Clooney's unconventional sleeping habit Amal has to cope withThe former ER star might look dreamy, but sharing a bed with him isn't as heavenly as you'd think

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Did Amal Clooney's figure-hugging dress inspire this copycat royal look?George Clooney's wife has been setting the style agenda since 2015

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Patrick Dempsey announced as sexiest man alive but people are confusedIt's not George Clooney.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Jennifer Gates shares heartwarming message to celebrate dad Bill's 68th birthdayThe Microsoft founder shares three children with ex Melinda French

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Northern Ireland's Tuesday morning news headlines: US trade delegation and cancer costMichelle Napier has the headlines.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Mum's poignant photoshoot with Liberty X star Michelle HeatonKam Maan and four other women affected by breast cancer took part in the glamorous day alongside Liberty X singer

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »