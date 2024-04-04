Amadou Onana to be assessed ahead of Everton's match with Burnley

Sean Dyche admits Amadou Onana will need to be assessed before Everton 's crucial home match with Burnley on Saturday after picking knocks in recent games. Onana, who has played 29 times for Everton in all competitions this season, will need to pass a fitness test on Friday to be available for the game. Meanwhile, Dyche says that Arnaut Danjuma is progressing well after suffering an ankle injury in early February but is not yet ready to be involved.

Youngster Lewis Dobbin is sidelined with an ankle injury of his own. Seamus Coleman is available again after being given a breather by Dyche on Tuesday evening

