Altura All Roads Fleece: A Versatile Jacket for Cycling and Bikepacking

Altura All Roads Fleece is a comfortable all-day jacket for cycling and bikepacking that works just as well when you're off the bike. It has handy features, a casual, stylish appearance and is practical for long days out and warm enough for colder rides. I dived straight in at the deep end, wearing the fleece on a bikepacking trip from South Wales to Blackpool – and found it a great addition to the winter wardrobe.Altura has designed the All Roads fleece for maximum versatility.

And while its relaxed fit makes it harder to spot as a cycling-specific top, the back pocket and slightly tapered waist do give it away a little. The body is made from a DWR (durable water repellent)-coated softshell, and with the High Loft fleece used for the upper section being naturally hydrophobic, the All Roads is a practical piece of clothing for changeable weather. I come from Wales and I've put the fleece's water resistance to the test on multiple occasions and can say that even after washing it is still effectiv

