) reveals that the use of doxycycline may help protect against Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection for some patients with pneumonia.who had experienced C. diff infections in the prior year, the use of doxycycline, instead of the more commonly used azithromycin, reduced the development of new C. diff infections by 45%., C. diff infections can be deadly. There are more than 450,000 C. diff infections in the U.S.

Patients diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia or viral pneumonia were excluded from the study, because the recommended treatment for these conditions is different than that for typical community-acquired pneumonia. Any patient who was diagnosed with a C. diff infection within 30 days of antibiotic treatment was presumed to have antibiotic-associated C. diff.

Among patients with no history of C. diff infections, there was no statistical difference in the rate of C. diff infections between those who received azithromycin and those who received doxycycline. However, for patients who had had a C. diff infection in the prior year, the use of doxycycline was associated with a 45% reduction in antibiotic-associated C. diff infection compared to azithromycin. headtopics.com

Of the 1,234 patients who developed C. diff infections within 30 days, 1,104 of them had no prior history of C. diff. Because the population in this study came from VA hospitals, the patients were predominantly male, elderly, and Caucasian. Additional studies will be needed to determine whether these findings hold for other patient populations.

