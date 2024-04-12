Altercation on Kingston Bridge causes traffic disruption

The incident took place on the city's Kingston Bridge shortly after 11am on Friday, April 12. Traffic on the motorway was at a standstill as two individuals were seen fighting. Police Scotland attended the scene after receiving reports of the altercation.

Glasgow's Kingston Bridge at standstill as two drivers seen 'fighting' on busy motorwayFootage shared with Glasgow Live shows the moment traffic is brought to a halt on the busy M8 as two people roll about the ground with each other as stunned drivers look on.

