Alstom to Close Britain's Biggest Train Factory, 1,300 Jobs Lost

Britain's biggest train factory, Alstom, is closing its Litchurch Lane factory in Derby, resulting in 1,300 job losses. The French-owned company blames the woes of the HS2 project and a lack of meaningful workload.

Alstom has started mothballing the factory, which has been manufacturing trains for 147 years. The closure is a result that the company has been trying hard to avoid.

