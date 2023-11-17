Alpine and McLaren Introduce New Front Wing Configurations for Las Vegas Race

Alpine and McLaren have introduced new front wing configurations for the upcoming race in Las Vegas. Alpine's front wing has a trim made across the span of the upper flaps' trailing edge, while McLaren has a trimmed upper flap to balance the downforce level. Both teams have made adjustments to their cars to optimize performance in the lower temperatures of Las Vegas.

