AlphaTauri take drastic measures leaving Yuki Tsunoda facing heavy Mexico GP penalty

Yuki Tsunoda will likely start from the back of the grid after AlphaTauri opted to replace his entire power unit and gearbox.

The Japanese driver will receive a new ICE, MGU-K, MGU-K, TC, ES, CE and exhaust, pushing him over his season limit and facing a certain penalty. Max Verstappen has also taken a new exhaust but that falls within his allocation as does Fernando Alonso’s new gearbox.Liam Lawson speaks out on Red Bull snub for F1 2024 seasonDaniel Ricciardo finished at the very back of the pack in Austin but he did find one positive to take with him.

Read more:

Planet_F1 »

Mexico GP F1 track breakdown: Mexico City’s high altitude makes racing trickyFormula One has arrived at one of the highest circuits on its calendar: the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Read more ⮕

Australian Hydrogen Firm To Set Up Shop In New MexicoAn Australian hydrogen company is set to expand into New Mexico where it will work on proprietary technology to use hydrogen for heating. Read more ⮕

Red Bull to give Verstappen bodyguards at Perez’s home race in MexicoRed Bull will reportedly give Max Verstappen two bodyguards to protect him this weekend in Mexico. Read more ⮕

WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff & Elena Rybakina all vying for glory in MexicoIt's all on the line as the WTA Tour season concludes in Cancun where the top eight singles players and doubles teams go head-to-head to crown the best of the best. Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis unleashes massive flooding in Acapulco, MexicoLarge buildings had their walls and roofs partially or completely ripped off by the hurricane. Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis unleashes massive flooding in Acapulco, MexicoLarge buildings had their walls and roofs partially or completely ripped off by the hurricane. Read more ⮕