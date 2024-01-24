AlphaTauri's New Team Name Revealed as Visa Cash App RB

HEAD TOPICS

Red Bull's sister outfit, AlphaTauri, will be known as Visa Cash App RB in the new Formula 1 season. The team has undergone a rebranding for 2024 and has signed a multi-year deal with Visa as a global partner. The new livery will be unveiled in Las Vegas on February 8.

AlphaTauri's new team name has finally been revealed with Red Bull's sister outfit to be known as Visa Cash App RB in the new Formula 1 season. They have run under the name of Red Bull's fashion label for the last four seasons but have undergone a wholesale rebrand for 2024 amid a change of senior management at the team and a revised philosophy as they bid to improve their competitiveness.

Payment giant Visa has signed a multi-year deal to be a global partner for both Red Bull-owned teams - the title-winning one based in Milton Keynes and the Italy-based former AlphaTauri squad - and will have its logos on both cars, while also appearing in the title name of the rebranded latter. Cash App is a money app and also appears in the full team name. The rebranded team's new livery for 2024 will be unveiled at an event in Las Vegas on February

