AlphaTauri's New Team Name Revealed as Visa Cash App RB

AlphaTauri's new team name has finally been revealed with Red Bull's sister outfit to be known as Visa Cash App RB in the new Formula 1 season. They have run under the name of Red Bull's fashion label for the last four seasons but have undergone a wholesale rebrand for 2024 amid a change of senior management at the team and a revised philosophy as they bid to improve their competitiveness.

Payment giant Visa has signed a multi-year deal to be a global partner for both Red Bull-owned teams - the title-winning one based in Milton Keynes and the Italy-based former AlphaTauri squad - and will have its logos on both cars, while also appearing in the title name of the rebranded latter. Cash App is a money app and also appears in the full team name. Madrid replacing Barcelona as Spanish GP host from 2026When are the car launches? | The full 2024 F1 race and testing scheduleStream every F1 race and more with NOW | Get Sky SportsThe rebranded team's new livery for 2024 will be unveiled at an event in Las Vegas on February





