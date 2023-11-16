AlphaTauri F1 car to feature Gundam decals for Las Vegas GP

For the 22nd round of the Formula 1 season in Las Vegas, AlphaTauri, the team to which Yuki Tsunoda belongs, has entered into a one-race partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. It has been revealed the AlphaTauri F1 car will feature decals of the RX-78-2 Gundam and the XVX-016 Gundam Aerial.

It’s an unlikely collaboration between Japan’s legendary ‘Mobile Suit’ Gundam and the AlphaTauri F1 team, which is making remarkable progress thanks to the efforts of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, albeit just for one race, the Las Vegas GP. At this race, not only will Gundam decals be applied to the headrest of the AlphaTauri AT04, but a 10-foot Gundam statue will be placed near the team area, and a promotional video featuring Yuki Tsunoda wearing overalls inspired by Gundam will be released. Additionally, a plastic model of the RX-78-2 Gundam carrying the colours of the AlphaTauri will be displayed. Artwork featuring Tsunoda and the AlphaTauri-inspired RX-78-2 will also be produced

